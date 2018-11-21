Quebec To Be Taken to Superior Court for Alleged Discrimination Against the Transgender Community

Activists Say Laws Limit Civil Rights for Transgender and Non-Binary People

A press conference was held by the Centre for Gender Advocacy on International Transgender Remembrance Day, to announce the trial dates for the lawsuit that was initiated in 2014. Photo Elaine Genest

A trial against the Quebec government is set to take place on Jan. 7 until Feb. 1 to challenge the discrimination transgender and non-binary people have faced in Quebec.

The Centre for Gender Advocacy from Concordia wants to reform 11 articles from the Quebec Civil Code, arguing parts of it violate the rights to freedom, safety, and privacy that is guaranteed by the Quebec and Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom. The CGA first initiated the lawsuit in 2014.

“The lawsuit that we have against in general is an example of advocacy, injustice work, that are carried by trans communities, trans organizations, and organizations that are allied to trans people,” said Dalia Tourki, a trans advocate and public educator with the CGA.

The CGA is Concordia’s independent, student funded organization that seeks to promote gender equality, particularly for marginalized communities.

The lawsuit scheduled for Quebec’s Superior Court demands changes in Quebec’s Civil Code for four different transgender communities, including transgender parents, transgender youth, transgender people without citizenship and those who do not want the obligation to have gender pronouns on their identification cards.

Articles 59 and 71 of the Quebec Charter of Rights and Freedom requires that transgender people obtain a Canadian citizenship to become eligible for a name change on official documents. As a result, transgender immigrants carry documents that do not match their true identity while awaiting citizenship.

“I became a citizen [in September] and I still haven’t been able to procure a name change with Quebec,” said Adrianna Diaz, a Concordia student who studied engineering in Mexico and transferred to the university in 2014.

Diaz said she’s had trouble finding jobs because her engineering diploma from Mexico still has her name from before her transition. She said that she didn’t want to show them her diploma because she doesn’t want to out herself.

“I had to lie to [the employer] because I didn’t want to show it to them,” explained Diaz. “I took a year off for internships and my surgery, I really cannot push this further and it’s taking to long and I’m going more and more and more into debt, I need to work.”

Audrey Boctor, from a lawyer from the IMK firm in Montreal, will be representing the CGA pursuit along with François Goyer. “We’re a big and committed group of the legal council working hard to bring about legal change,” Boctor said.

“[Transgender and non-binary] people are still denied legal recognition and face transphobic discrimination because of laws that hinder their full participation in civil society and which continue to erase their existence,” said Tourki.

Since October 2015, adults have been able to change their legal gender on birth certificates in Quebec. The process was then simplified for minors in June 2016.

“Although there were important legal gains in 2015 and 2016, Quebec is still behind compared to other provinces,” Tourki said.

Other provinces such as Ontario recognize non-binary identities by issuing IDs where people can issue an ‘X’ in their gender declaration, instead of ‘F’ or ‘M’.

“In face of transphobic violence and in face of transphobic discrimination, there’s also a lot of trans resilience coming from trans communities,” said Tourki.

