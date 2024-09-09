PWHL Montreal announces Place Bell as primary venue for 2024-25

Montreal’s women’s hockey team played six games at Place Bell in 2023-24

Montreal defeated New York 3-2 in its first game at Place Bell on Jan. 16, 2024. Courtesy PWHL Montreal

Montreal’s Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) team announced on Sept. 4 that it will play the majority of its home games at Laval’s Place Bell in the upcoming season.

The arena is also home to the Montreal Canadiens’ minor-league affiliate, the Laval Rocket. It can accommodate just over 10,000 spectators, making it the second-largest hockey arena in the Greater Montreal area.

“We are extremely happy to be able to accommodate our growing number of fans and to give them even more opportunities to come support our players,” general manager Danièle Sauvageau said in the Sept. 4 press release.

PWHL Montreal played six of its 12 regular season home games at the Verdun Auditorium in its inaugural 2024 season. The team gained popularity as the season went on and quickly outgrew the roughly 4,000-seat arena.

One PWHL game was played at the Bell Centre late in the season, and both home playoff dates took place at Place Bell.

The team cemented Place Bell as its home by drawing over 9,000 fans to each playoff game, including a 10,172-capacity crowd in game two of its first-round series.

Four hockey teams will share the arena this season. Both of McGill University’s hockey teams will also play their home games in Laval due to renovations at McConnell Arena in downtown Montreal.

The 2024-2025 PWHL season will consist of 30 games and the start date has yet to be announced.