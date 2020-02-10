Projecting diversity: Un Monde Multicolore

Nonprofit MAPP Montreal is projecting children’s art on the side of the BANQ

The projection on the side of the BANQ. Félix Bonnevie

Drawings from over thirty children and parents who have recently immigrated to Montreal will be projected upon the Grande Bibliothèque of Montreal each Thursday through Saturday until January, 2021.

The project called “Un Monde Multicolore” is the creation of visual artists Charlotte Risch and Thaïla Khampo, both first-generation immigrants themselves, who sought to honour the city’s diverse cultural identity through the mapping installation.

It is the second year that MAPP_MTL has teamed with Quartier des Spectacles on a youth-inspired installation on the BAnQ. The library is a symbol of cultural belonging in Quebec, and MAPP_MTL’s general director Thien Vu Dang says the projections on its front create a “sense of pride and affirmation” for the creators and contributors of the work. He says, “it is a creation whose goal is to celebrate the cultural plurality that makes Montreal beautiful.”

MAPP_MTL is a non-profit organization who has done several public mapping installations around Montreal and internationally. The projections commence during sunset and play until 10pm.

