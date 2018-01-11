Poetry: Natural Stimulants
Natural Stimulants
Lingering Bitters
Crisp
Lucious
Sugar.
It bites me like the end of summer.
Not broken,
just coughing
the honey
out of my throat.
Taste buds that
bud
with the seeds of
some
lost cause that lives within me.
“Open up dear one.
Let us see the sun.”
Hungry
The fear of heights
is a fear of falling⎼
or so they say.
It is no wonder then
that I cannot stop
staring
but not
touching,
grazing,
tasting.
My mouth opens
and I am aware of
my tongue.
How much of a fool it can make me.
How much it could do
to embrace
you.
My ribs shutter,
your hands whisper
a kiss upon
my shoulder.
Here I wait,
and sigh with hunger
for more.
Always.
Embrace
Submerged in syrup⎼
warm and slow.
Remember?
Now I turn on
the heat.
I wait for my body
to welcome⎼
what?
I cannot help but want
to lick your chest,
while your fingers
trace my backbone.
This breath of mine
upon your neck.
Your teeth ready to
rip my shelter.
Now dreaming
feels like living.
I cannot wait
to curl up.
It is the only time I am able to touch you anymore.
I hope you will sip from my skin once again.
By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.