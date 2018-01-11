Poetry: Natural Stimulants

Natural Stimulants

Lingering Bitters

Crisp

Lucious

Sugar.

It bites me like the end of summer.

Not broken,

just coughing

the honey

out of my throat.

Taste buds that

bud

with the seeds of

some

lost cause that lives within me.

“Open up dear one.

Let us see the sun.”

Hungry

The fear of heights

is a fear of falling⎼

or so they say.

It is no wonder then

that I cannot stop

staring

but not

touching,

grazing,

tasting.

My mouth opens

and I am aware of

my tongue.

How much of a fool it can make me.

How much it could do

to embrace

you.

My ribs shutter,

your hands whisper

a kiss upon

my shoulder.

Here I wait,

and sigh with hunger

for more.

Always.

Embrace

Submerged in syrup⎼

warm and slow.

Remember?

Now I turn on

the heat.

I wait for my body

to welcome⎼

what?

I cannot help but want

to lick your chest,

while your fingers

trace my backbone.

This breath of mine

upon your neck.

Your teeth ready to

rip my shelter.

Now dreaming

feels like living.

I cannot wait

to curl up.

It is the only time I am able to touch you anymore.

I hope you will sip from my skin once again.

