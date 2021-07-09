Poetry: Dreams of an Insomniac

Photo by Stella Mazurek

I.

I look up for the fastest ways

to get down.

I can see my back to the ground

sinking into the air

as the sidewalks wrap themselves

around me in a cold embrace.

The flytrap has caught yet another ant.

II.

Roses growing out the curbs of 3rd and 11th street

gave you a bone to pick with me.

You’re mouthing certain words

only I could make out.

Did I ever tell you

how intimate it is to whisper?

I come closer

but all I hear is the hostility

of wheels against rail.

III.

The bed rocks to the rumble of the train passing by,

My back to you, I feel shifting.

I turn to say goodbye but

Stand clear of the closing doors, please.

you’re long gone.

I don’t remember inviting you over.

And soon

Ladies and gentlemen, we apologize for the unavoidable delay.

I won’t remember you.

This article originally appeared in Volume 42, Issue 1, published September 7, 2021.