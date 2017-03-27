Places to Play

Concordia Stadiums football posts touches the bleak grey sky on the winter offseason Photo Alexander Perez

A thick sheet of snow covers the Concordia Stadium, but in October, the fall leaves match the vibrant Maroon and Gold for the Stingers. Photo Alexander Perez

The John Dore Court, which houses the Stingers basketball teams, is named after the renown women’s coach who is the RSEQ’s all-time leader in wins. Photo Alexander Perez

The Montreal Impact inaugurated their mini-pitch on Nov. 4, 2016 in back of the L’Eglise Du Gesù, downtown Montreal. Photo Alexander Perez

Hockey nets during during off season. Photo Alexander Perez

A look at the Olympic Stadium from the Big-O, a 1976 Olympic prop turned local skateboarding attraction. Photo Tristan D’Amours

A skeletal look at the Olympic Stadium’s tower as restorations take place. Photo Tristan D’Amours

Percival Molson Stadium has sat on the hill since its establishment in 1915. Photo Tristan D’Amours

Parc Jean Drapeau’s 10-metre competition diving tower under the snow. Photo Tristan D’Amours

The Maurice Richard Arena is the home to the national short track speed skating team. Photo Tristan D’Amours

Montreal is a sporty city. With three professional teams, and varsity teams from four universities, the island has lots of places to play sports.

Montreal’s boroughs all have their stories—this applies to the sporting world as well. So, we’ve explored the city to see how unique its sports complexes are, in their own way.

How does the borough influence these places to play? The answers are in the photos.

Be sure to click through the images above.

