Photo Essay: Montreal Slow Fashion Dressed in Recycled Fabrics

Marie-Victorin Students Seam Sustainable Fashion

The clothing was comprised of recycled fabrics and local materials at the slow fashion show at the McCord Museum on Nov. 21. Photo Shannon Carranco

Affordable drinks were served at the slow fashion show at the McCord Museum on Thursday, Nov. 21. Photo Shannon Carranco

Mariane Laforest, creator of Atelier 1N - Studio Végétal Textile, explained her eco-friendly dyeing process to attendees at the slow fashion show at the McCord Museum on Nov. 21. Photo Shannon Carranco

The slow fashion show featured works from students at École de mode du Cégep Marie-Victorin in collaboration with Ardene. Photo Shannon Carranco

Natural colours and minimal makeup gave a cool and collected effect to the slow fashion show at the McCord Museum on Nov. 21. Photo Shannon Carranco

The Centre Design et Impression Textile showed off its intricate fabrics at the slow fashion show at the McCord Museum on Nov. 21. Photo Shannon Carranco

Fashion lovers from across the city gathered at the McCord Museum on Sherbrooke St. Thursday evening to watch the much anticipated Montreal Slow Fashion show.

The event featured eco-friendly workshops, pop-up shops, and a runway of models sporting clothing designed by students from École de mode du Cégep Marie-Victorin in collaboration with Ardene.

