Photo Essay: Montreal Slow Fashion Dressed in Recycled Fabrics
Marie-Victorin Students Seam Sustainable Fashion
-
The clothing was comprised of recycled fabrics and local materials at the slow fashion show at the McCord Museum on Nov. 21. Photo Shannon Carranco
-
Affordable drinks were served at the slow fashion show at the McCord Museum on Thursday, Nov. 21. Photo Shannon Carranco
-
The clothing was comprised of recycled fabrics and local materials at the slow fashion show at the McCord Museum on Nov. 21. Photo Shannon Carranco
-
Mariane Laforest, creator of Atelier 1N - Studio Végétal Textile, explained her eco-friendly dyeing process to attendees at the slow fashion show at the McCord Museum on Nov. 21. Photo Shannon Carranco
-
The slow fashion show featured works from students at École de mode du Cégep Marie-Victorin in collaboration with Ardene. Photo Shannon Carranco
-
Natural colours and minimal makeup gave a cool and collected effect to the slow fashion show at the McCord Museum on Nov. 21. Photo Shannon Carranco
-
The Centre Design et Impression Textile showed off its intricate fabrics at the slow fashion show at the McCord Museum on Nov. 21. Photo Shannon Carranco
-
The clothing was comprised of recycled fabrics and local materials at the slow fashion show at the McCord Museum on Nov. 21. Photo Shannon Carranco
-
The clothing was comprised of recycled fabrics and local materials at the slow fashion show at the McCord Museum on Nov. 21. Photo Shannon Carranco
Fashion lovers from across the city gathered at the McCord Museum on Sherbrooke St. Thursday evening to watch the much anticipated Montreal Slow Fashion show.
The event featured eco-friendly workshops, pop-up shops, and a runway of models sporting clothing designed by students from École de mode du Cégep Marie-Victorin in collaboration with Ardene.
By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.