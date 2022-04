Brick walls, spray paint, and a myriad of stories

How murals display Montreal’s identity, culture, and history

The mural Holding Together was made by Caitlin McDonagh and Ryan Thompson in 2020 at the corner of Durocher St. and Jean-Talon St. W. Photo By Myrialine Catule The mural presents a health care worker and a patient embracing each other in a warm hug. Patrick Forchild named it Nous Aussi to honour the hard work of health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He placed it on the outside of the Jewish General Hospital. Photo By Myrialine Catule To honour Oliver Jones, a renowned Canadian jazz musician, muralists Dan Buller and Five Eight collaborated to create this art piece in 2014 in Little Burgundy. Photo By Myrialine Catule At the corner of Chatham St. and St. Jacques St., the art collective Artducommun created this mural on the frontage of the Kamouraska housing cooperative in 2017. Photo By Myrialine Catule The mural Jazz born here presents Oscar Peterson, a famous Montreal pianist. Gene Pendon made this posthumous art instalment in 2011 to honour him five years after his death. The mural is located in his childhood neighbourhood: Little Burgundy. Photo By Myrialine Catule The street artist Monk.E created this mural in 2015 and modified it in 2016 for the MURAL Festival. It is situated on a building facing a parking lot hidden near St. Dominique St. and Maisonneuve Blvd. Photo By Myrialine Catule Philip Adams and Angel Ezequiel Herrera Lopez collaborated on Cessez Le Feu in 2016, currently situated across de Maisonneuve Blvd. Photo By Myrialine Catule The mosaic Spirale des possibles was completed by Laurence Petit and Christian Robert de Massy in 2010. The residents of Jeanne-Mance housing project contributed to the conception of the mosaic in Ville-Marie. Photo By Myrialine Catule Moises Frank and Monk.E collaborated to create this art piece for the 2021 edition of the Under Pressure graffiti festival at the corner of Hôtel-de-Ville Ave. and de Boisbriand St. Photo By Myrialine Catule This piece of street art is situated at the corner of de Bullion St. and Ste. Catherine St. E. Photo By Myrialine Catule A representation of the diversity of gender, colour, and mobility between people within the same community. The artist Burn Toast painted this street art in 2020 in collaboration with Lights & Free at the corner of Jeanne-Mance St. and Sherbrooke St. W. Photo By Myrialine Catule

This article originally appeared in The Sidewalk Issue, published April 5, 2022.