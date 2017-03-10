Philippe Cadorette No Longer on Roster

Stingers Have a Few Options to Replace Last Year’s Starting Goaltender

Philippe Cadorette is no longer a Stinger. Photo Tristan D’Amours

There will be a new face between the pipes when the Concordia Stingers men’s hockey team takes the ice tomorrow night to start their regular season against the McGill Redmen.

Last year’s starting goaltender, Philippe Cadorette, is no longer listed as a member of the Stingers’ roster, which was recently released on the Ontario University Athletics’ website.

The St-Hyacinthe native posted a 2.70 goals against average and a .916 save percentage through 23 games a year ago.

The team will be moving forward with goalies Julio Billia, Marc-Antoine Turcotte, and Antoine Dagenais.

“We are very confident in both Marc-Antoine Turcotte and Julio Billia,” said Concordia head hockey scout Justin Shemie in a text message to The Link. “Both have been number one goalies in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and continue to progress under the careful eye of our goalie coach Tyler Beskorowany.”

Billia, who joins the team after three seasons with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens of the QMJHL, is the team’s newest addition between the pipes. He represented Canada at both the under-18 World Junior Championship and the Hlinka Memorial tournament, bringing home bronze and gold medals, respectively.

As for Cadorette, he’ll now join his former team, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar as a scout. His father, Martin, is an assistant coach for the Drakkars.

The reasons for his sudden departure from the Stingers is unclear at this time.

Neither Philippe nor the Drakkar were immediately available for comment on his situation with the team.

