nobody will sit

Cabot Square. Graphic jc

nobody will sit

in the pink

upholstered armchair

that rests along the base

of Giovanni Caboto’s monument.

He stands atop his history

in relief.

one hand holding

empirical authority,

the other raised eternally

against the sun-

to shield it from

his gaze.

plastic crinkles as reflective vests clean the park.

it is here

in Cabot Square

where the summer air has never smelt so unsweet

and people sleep forever

in plastic covers

on concrete beds.

A man in a faded crop top,

strapped

with a small pink guitar,

sings hoarsely

to unlistening pigeons.

near the impotent drinking fountain

a woman wearing headphones

speaks with strangers

and leaves

20 dollars richer.

Oh, John-

you are far from Italy,

and many miles

from India still.

I pity the object,

that became you.

a plastic web

tangles two trees.

condos under construction

will surely have breathtaking views.

a photographer spots the empty armchair-

lines up the shot.

steals from it,

too easily-

a moment of poetry.

Where did you go, Caboto?

Are you trapped inside

this bronze coffin?

Some say you were lost at sea,

swallowed by a storm,

as if the Earth herself

rejected your mission.

a lump of a man slumps down beside me

and starts to read his grocery receipt.

near the chair

a couple drop their belongings, giggling,

they watch each other.

one walks away

making pigeons fly-

soon the other lover follows.

an older man with a vest,

a Pepsi, and portable radio

playing French hip-hop,

dances

with Giovanni,

running his fingers

along the stony base.

the armchair,

carefully ignored.

cops pass by-

less interested

in the indigenous disposition

of abandoned things.

the couple returns to the statue

with languor

in the flaccid afternoon light.

I’m pretty sure the guy

next to me now

is eating something

smelling of garlic and fat

out of a plastic bag.

Why do you search the horizon still?

The last ships set sail

long ago

turn your gaze to the ground

these are your people now.

there is nothing left

to be discovered here,

and the only worlds that have yet to be conquered

are the ones inside of us.

nobody

will sit

in Caboto’s chair.