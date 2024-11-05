New season, new court

Concordia’s John Dore Court completing major renovations

The Stingers men’s basketball team played the Concordia Classic at Loyola High School due to the renovations at John Dore Court. Photo Caroline Marsh

John Dore Court, home of the Stingers men's and women’s basketball teams, will see major changes slated to finish on Nov. 6.

The upgrades, which began in April, are set to finish by the start of the new season and will improve the experience for fans and players alike.

“The gymnasium, other than a couple of paint jobs here and there, has not been renovated since its construction. So it was long overdue,” said D’Arcy Ryan, Concordia’s director of Recreation and Athletics.

The renovations will feature complete overhauls of the court, sound system, lighting and air conditioning, along with more accessible bleachers for fans.

“We’ve moved the court over and removed the seating on what was traditionally the team side. So all of the seating is now going to be on the entrance side,” Ryan said. “It'll be easier for the fans [and] safer for students because we won't have fans circulating along the baselines to get to the other side.”

John Dore Court holds a deep legacy. The gymnasium first opened in 1967 as a part of the school’s first athletics complex. It is one of the oldest and smallest basketball gyms among the RSEQ (Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec) teams and at the national level.

Former men’s basketball head coach John Dore spearheaded the Stingers for 26 seasons, starting in 1989-90. He led them to a national championship in 1990 and numerous national tournament appearances. The Stingers re-named the court in his honour in 2016.

The upgrades reflect a trend of increased investment in sports facilities across Canadian universities, enabling Concordia to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving collegiate sports scene.

“It was much needed. It's great from a recruiting standpoint as well,” said Tenicha Gittens, women’s basketball head coach. “We can now talk about maybe building a bigger facility at some point because we've committed to making these renovations.”

Before renovations, the John Dore Court had no air conditioning system, creating a challenging environment for fans and players during the season. Despite the gym’s shortcomings, Stingers players found that the tight-knit atmosphere of the gymnasium created a unique home advantage.

“In the summer, it was hot. In the winter, it was freezing. So we go to other gyms [and] it was like a luxury,” guard Sami Jahan said. “Sometimes it was harder for other teams to come and play in our gym because it was such an adjustment.”

For players and coaches, the renovations represent more than just aesthetic changes; they align with the program’s ambitions to be among the best.

“We have to take pride in what we do have, and I think this is really now something that we can all take pride in,” Gittens said. “The way that the gym looks, it's going to feel different. It's a better experience for our fans and our supporters”

The Stingers open their season with a doubleheader against Bishop’s University on Nov. 7, a day after the renovations are set to complete.

This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 5, published November 5, 2024.