Nahm’sayin?: I’ll Listen to Christmas Music If I Want!

It’s Never Too Early for Holiday Cheer

Graphic Aiden Locke

It’s that time of year again.

When panic ensues as finals commence and it’s dark by 4 PM. And, more importantly, Christmas is coming!

Whether you celebrate the now commercialized holiday or not, you can’t deny the festive feeling Christmas brings, and if you can, please see your way out.

Whether you’re in it for the gifts, the family and friends or the time off, one thing that always gets me in the spirit of it all is the music! I swear, nothing gets you in the Christmas mood like listening to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on repeat.

While listening to a classic Christmas bop the other week, I was told it was “too early for that” from someone whose opinion I did not ask for. This brings up the yearly debate of when it’s appropriate to start listening to holiday music. My answer to that is quite simple: it’s never too early!

If you want to get down to “Jingle Bells” in June or “Deck the Halls” in September, power to you! It forever grinds my gears when people think there is a set date you have to wait for in order to listening to Christmas music. Nope, sorry that’s not how any of this works.

If you’re the type of person who identifies with Christmas music on a spiritual level like I do, then keep doing you! If you’re someone who can’t fathom the idea of listening to “O Holy Night” before Dec. 1, then quit being a Grinch, cause no one likes a holiday downer, even if it is summertime.

Moral of the story, if you hear someone listening to Christmas music before you think it’s appropriate, leave us be, otherwise you should expect a little more than some coal in your stocking this holiday season.

