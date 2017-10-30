Nahm’Sayin?: A Match That Was Mint to Be

My Undying Love for This Misunderstood Dessert

Follow @thatjuliamiele

Graphic courtesy Ailen Olmos Zorrozua

I’m here to settle something, right here, right now.

Mint chocolate chip ice cream? Yeah. It’s fucking delicious.

And I’m not talking about that ice cream that’s mint with chocolate swirls. Hell no. I need the actual chocolate bits to give this fresh dessert the crunch it needs to get me through the day.

I’m not just into mint chocolate chip ice cream, though. Oh no, it doesn’t end there.

Mint Oreos? Sign me up. Mint schnapps in my hot chocolate? You know it. What would I do for a mint chocolate Klondike bar? Literally murder a man. Please give it to me.

And I swear to god, if you say that After Eight chocolate is the same as mint chocolate, I’ll lose my fucking mind. It’s peppermint, there’s a difference.

I once gave a description of why I loved mint chocolate ice cream to a friend, who then immortalized my words with a beautiful illustration. Sometimes I think about that illustration and I’m brought to tears. I still remember what I told her to this day.

“I’m talking about that soft, friendly mint flavour that hugs your tongue and says ‘Hello, friend. I’m here to take all of your sad memories away.’”

I’ve got that illustration hanging around somewhere. I should find it and frame it, honestly, because I still live by those words.

Mint chocolate chip ice cream, you’ve changed my life for the better. I’ll happily stand in your corner and always fight for you.

You are unique and an acquired taste. If people don’t like you, then they should acquire some taste.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.