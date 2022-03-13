Montreal seniors find creative ways to curb social isolation amid the pandemic

Throughout the pandemic, seniors in Montreal have defied the stereotypes they sometimes face. Seniors have often been portrayed as being isolated at home for the past two years, secluded from friends and family.
However, many have since adapted and found various activities to keep them active and entertained. Seniors have proven to be extremely resilient, said Rocio Barreno, Generation’s coordinator of The Yellow Door—an organization that connects youth with seniors to help with day-to-day tasks.
In the beginning of the pandemic, all of The Yellow Door activities were adapted online, Barreno explained. Doing so, however, did not come without challenges for older adults.
“The activities were very easy to move on Zoom but of course we have the challenge for seniors,” said Barreno. “Unfortunately, we lost some of the regular members who did not have internet at home or did not have a computer, or did not know or feel comfortable on Zoom.”
Despite this many found entertainment in renting out books, puzzles, and films from local libraries. Others relied on their partners for entertainment and played board games, cooked, or simply enjoyed one another’s company.
As in-person activities resume, many seniors are lining up to participate in activities at their local recreation centres and volunteer organizations.