Montreal Police Halt Protest Against Trump

Protest of About 100 People Ends With SPVM Window Smashed

Police deployed themselves at the front window of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal station on the corner of Ste. Catherine St. and Bishop St. Officers unleashed pepper spray after projectiles shattered a window. Photo Nikolas Litzenberger

The theme of the Friday night demonstration was, “Make Racists Afraid Again.” Photo Nikolas Litzenberger

A protester tagged a store window with, “Fuck Capitalism.” Photo Nikolas Litzenberger

Police in riot gear eventually dispersed the group of approximately 100 protesters, who also marched to oppose the far-right, capitalism, and the increase of neo-liberalism in North American politics. Photo Nikolas Litzenberger

“Immigrants in, facists out,” echoed around the downtown Montreal area earlier tonight during a march opposing President Donald Trumps’s inauguration.

Police in riot gear eventually dispersed the group of approximately 100 protesters, who also marched to oppose the far-right, capitalism, and the increase of neo-liberalism in North American politics.

It was organized by the Quebec Public Interest Research Group Concordia, as well as Resist Trump, a student group that formed soon after Trump’s election. No itinerary was given by them to the police.

“We really want racists and the far-right to be afraid to express these ideas that threaten the basic rights of several communities,” said Nicole Leblanc, a Concordia student and one of the protest organizers.

Protesters threw a trash can at a shopping store window by the corner of Montagne St. and Ste. Catherine St. in an attempt to shatter them, and proceeded to tag “fuck capitalism” on one in red spray paint. Soon after, a window was smashed at an American Apparel store.

As the march progressed, police deployed themselves at the front window of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal station on the corner of Ste. Catherine St. and Bishop St.

Projectiles were then thrown, partly shattering the front window of the SPVM station. Police began pepper spraying the crowd in response.

The protest was dissolved soon after SPVM buses entered the scene on Ste. Catherine St and Ste. Mathieu—as loud announcements were made over speakerphones demanding the crowd to disperse.

Eamon Toohey, another organizer of the protest, is an American studying at Concordia. He said that the inauguration of Trump’s presidency has repercussions beyond home and has effect on Conservative politics in Canada, citing the rise of Kevin O’leary as an example.

“The work we’re doing here is deeply linked to Washington and other major cities,” Toohey said.

For the time being, the SPVM can not comment on whether any arrests have been made.

With files from Jérémie Gauthier-Caron

