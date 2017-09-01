Men’s Hockey: Gee Gees Leave Concordia in the Dust

Ottawa break Away With 6-3 Victory Over Stingers

Follow @JStoopler

The Ottawa Gee Gees broke a 2-2 tie in the third period, scoring four tallies en route to a 6-3 win over the Concordia Stingers Saturday night at Ed Meagher Arena. Photo Matt Garies

The Ottawa Gee Gees broke a 2-2 tie in the third period, scoring four tallies en route to a 6-3 win over the Concordia Stingers Saturday night at Ed Meagher Arena.

“We had a couple breakdowns,” said Stingers forward Scott Oke. “We knew they were good at stretching the passes and getting behind the defense. We gave them a few too many breakaways and that is how they pulled away.”

Ottawa’s Cody Drover and Kevin Domingue led the way for the Gee Gees, collecting three points each in the contest. Gee Gees netminder Anthony Brodeur—son of legendary NHL goalie Martin Brodeur—was sharp in goal for Ottawa, making 39 saves in the winning effort.

“They played well,” said Stingers head coach Marc-Andre Element. “We were not that focused. We didn’t compete for 60 minutes and that is why the result is like that.”

One of the few bright spots for the Stingers on the night came in the way of the club’s top line. The trio, comprised of Oke, Philippe Sanche and captain Olivier Hinse, were behind all three Stinger tallies.

Oke, in particular, shone this weekend. He scored the lone goal in his team’s 2-1 overtime defeat to the McGill Redmen on Friday night before collecting two goals and one helper against the Gee Gees.

He opened the scoring after stripping Ottawa’s Jacob Hanlon of the puck. He broke in alone before firing a shot past Brodeur. His second marker came on the power-play. He corralled the puck down low and threw it towards the front of the net.

The puck was inadvertently kicked back towards Oke by an Ottawa player. He made no mistake, beating a screened Brodeur to knot the game up at 2-2.

“Scott had a really great weekend,” said Element. “I’m really happy about that. That’s a positive for next week.”

“I had to work on my work ethic and it’s coming along now,” said Oke. “My speed is up there and it’s all clicking right now.”

The Stingers remain in third place in the Ontario University Athletics East Division, thanks to a 15-6-2 overall record. They trail McGill by four points for top spot with only five games left in the regular season.

The team will have little time to rest, as they will play a rare Wednesday night game in Trois Rivieres against the UQTR Patriotes. It is a perfect opportunity to put this weekend’s struggles behind them.

“On Monday, we have to go back to work,” said Element. “We need to put all the negatives aside. We will look at the tape and find some positive.”

“We have to change our mindset,” said Oke. “We need to come back from our two losses this weekend and step right back into it.”

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.