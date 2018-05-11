Letter: A Statement of Solidarity to Human Rights Defenders in the Philippines

Lawyers Are Often Victims When Defending Human Rights

We, the undersigned, wish to express concern and disgust regarding the brazen attacks on human rights defenders in the Philippines.

We strongly condemn the recent killing of Atty Benjamin Ramos, founding member and former Secretary General of National Union of People’s Lawyers. On Nov. 6 2018, he was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Negros Occidental, Philippines.

Ramos provided pro-bono services to peasants, workers, environmentalists, activists, political prisoners and mass organizations. He was the co-counsel for the families of nine sugar farm workers slain in Hacienda Nene, Sagay City, Negros Occidental on Oct. 20, 2018. He was also representing six young activists arrested by the military, who maliciously linked them to the New People’s Army.

Because of his human rights work, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police accused him of colluding with communist rebels. Ramos is the ninth lawyer killed in the Philippines this year.

Thirty-four lawyers have been killed in the Philippines over the two year reign of President Rodrigo Duterte, including judges and prosecutors, according to NUPL. These killings of members of the legal community comes as President Duterte’s war on drugs, war on terror, war on women and war on the poor counts its victims in the thousands.

Lawyers play a crucial role in upholding the fundamental rights of the people. They also protect the pillars of democracy as they facilitate the administration of justice. In the Philippines, human rights lawyers defend the marginalized and the defenseless. To kill a human rights lawyer is an obvious attempt to silence those who speak for the unheard and the voiceless. It is an attempt to deter lawyers and members of the legal profession to fulfill their roles as guardians of justice.

In the context of the intensifying human rights violations committed with impunity in the Philippines, it is timely that we, as members of the legal community in Canada and other concerned organizations, show our solidarity and unwavering support for human rights defenders in the Philippines. We urge the Canadian government to halt funding and cooperation, directly or indirectly, with the AFP, the PNP and other organizations who have been linked to human rights violations in the Philippines.

Association des juristes progressistes, Québec

McGill Centre for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism

Monitoring Committee on Attacks on Lawyers

International Association of People’s Lawyers

Centre for Philippine Concerns

Ontario Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines

Canada-Philippines Solidarity for Human Rights

Nandini Ramanujam, McGill Centre for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism

Kirsten Anker, law professor, McGill University

Stuart Russell, lawyer (Ret.)

May Chiu, lawyer, Montreal

Hannah Deegan, lawyer, Montreal

Kate Forrest, lawyer, Montreal

Diana Sitoianu, lawyer, Montréal

Dominique Caouette, Political Science Professor, Université de Montréal

Radha De Souza, law professor, University of Westminster, United Kingdom

Gill Boehringer, former Dean, School of Law, Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia

Chris Albinati, lawyer, PhD Candidate, Osgoode Hall Law School, York University

Kareem Ibrahim, graduate law student, University of British Columbia

Justine Blair, student at law

Jeff Li, student-at-law

Deborah Guterman, student-at-law

Renz Grospe, Anakbayan Canada, student, École du Barreau du Québec

Alexander Agnello, law student, McGill University

Alicia Blimkie, law student, McGill University

Sydney Lang, law student, McGill University

Angèle Poupard, law student, McGill University

Emilie Duchesne, law student, McGill University

Julianna Duholke, law student, McGill University

Alessa Dassios, law student, McGill University

Megan Lindy, law student, McGill University

Kerry Ann Marcotte, law student, McGill University

Alix Génier, law student, McGill University

Jan Nato, law student, McGill University

Noémie Ducret, law student, McGill University

Adelise Lalande, law student, McGill University

Christina Tzovanis Manolias, law student, McGill University

Sophie Doyle, law student, McGill University

Bayan Canada

Anakbayan Canada

Migrante Canada

Centre d’appui aux Philippines/Centre for Philippine Concerns

Ontario Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines

Canada-Philippines Solidarity for Human Rights

Kasama McGill

Kagawasan Liberation

Quebec Public Interest Research Group, McGill University

Black Law Students’ Association of McGill

Jozef Fleury-Berthiaume, ancien responsable de projet international aux Philippines, ONG Quinoa

Séverine de Laveleye : ONG Quinoa – Belgium

Marie De Vroey: ONG Quinoa – Belgium

Eric Petitjean : ONG Quinoa – Belgium

Fatima Biberian : ONG Quinoa – Belgium

Hélène Baquet : ONG Quinoa – Belgium

Irene Garlanda : ONG Quinoa – Belgium

Damien Charles : ONG Quinoa – Belgium

Porzia Stella : ONG Quinoa – Belgium

Jeanne Babar : ONG Quinoa – Belgium

Pauline Forges : ONG Quinoa – Belgium

Camille Roufiange : ONG Quinoa – Belgium

Hélène Debaisieux: Présidente de l’ONG Quinoa – Belgium

Margot Ehrlich-chargee de mission centres sociaux-France

