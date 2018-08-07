Les Canadiennes Add Genevieve Lacasse and Jillian Saulnier

Canadiennes Acquire two Olympians from Calgary Inferno

Follow @DustinKFlemingFollow @IrelandCompton

The team adds two all stars to an already strong roster. Photo Chris Tanouye

Les Canadiennes announced on Thursday morning the addition of goaltender Genevieve Lacasse and forward Jillian Saulnier, formerly of the Calgary Inferno.

“Both players fit our club’s vision to unite the most tenacious, talented and sophisticated group of players in the game today, and to cultivate a team that wows fans, wins championships and inspires the next generation,” said the team’s general manager Meg Hewings.

The team acquired the two athletes from the Inferno in exchange for “future considerations in the form of players and/or draft picks” according to the team.

Lacasse, a 29 year-old francophone from Kingston, Ontario was drafted to the CWHL in 2012 by the Boston Blades. She would go on to win two Clarkson Cups with her team. In 2016, Lacasse joined the Calgary Inferno for the 2016-2017 season.

Now, Lacasse joins a stacked Canadiennes’ roster.

“I’m really excited to be coming to Montreal,” said Lacasse. “I’ve been living away from home since the 2016-2017 season so I’m happy to be able to play near family, it’s kind of like a homecoming for me,” said Lacasse, who was born in Montreal, and spent a couple years here for school.

In her five seasons with the CWHL, Lacasse has averaged a 2.91 goals against average and a .910 save percentage in the regular season.

“Lacasse has been one of the most outstanding goalies in CWHL history, and will form a top-caliber goaltending duo with Maschmeyer,” said Hewings.

Outside of the CWHL, Lacasse has been no less of a star. During her stint in the NCAA with Providence College, she established records in terms of career wins (64), games played (127), saves (3482), and shutouts (20).

The team’s other new addition brings plenty to the team as well.

Saulnier joins a top tier group of forwards that includes Marie-Philip Poulin, Melodie Daoust, and potentially Hilary Knight if she remains with the team. It’s the kind of talent that Saulnier fits right in with.

The prospect of joining a group like that has Saulnier excited for the start of the season.

“I’m really excited. Obviously I’ve played against les Canadiennes for the past few years so to be on the other side of that bench is really exciting for me. They have an amazing organization,” said Saulnier from her home In Halifax.

Saulnier’s statline over her two years in the CWHL show an impressive offensive output at nearly a point per game pace (40 points in 42 games). She was named a CWHL all star in both seasons and took home a Clarkson Cup victory with Calgary in 2016.

Before joining the CWHL, Saulnier played four seasons with Cornell University in the NCAA were she won rookie of the year in 2012. During her time in college, she scored heavy totals of 195 points across 125 games.

On an international level, both Lacasse and Saulnier represented their country at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, bringing home the silver medal in a loss to Team USA. For Saulnier, this was her Olympic debut, whereas Lacasse is a two-time Olympian, having participated at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics as well.

Both women have also had the opportunity to participate in the IIHF Women’s World Championships, where Lacasse brought home gold and silver in 2012 and 2013, and Saulnier became the first Nova Scotian player to represent Canada in 2015.

The two certainly bolster an already powerful Canadiennes team.

“It seems like a really awesome environment to be a part of. I’m looking forward to an amazing season and hopefully bringing a cup back to Montreal,” said Saulnier

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.