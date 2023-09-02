I owe my world to snotty nosed kids

I owe my world to the

Snotty nosed country kids

Cus they don’t like to use tissues no they

Wipe their noses on their hands, fingers, palms, arms,

And when they run through the cattails and

wheatfield they carry old plastic baseball bats

Covered in dirt from the ground where

At least one of our great great great great great great

Great great great great great great great great great grandfathers

Is buried. he saw the world for the first time

The world owes me

At least some snotty nosed city kids

Cus sitting in my place in the most milky way i get

So so so lonely when i can’t see little people on

The blue-green-gas-water-solid floating orb they

Saw me. And cut the trees and made mazes of

Concrete so dark that even when they come out to play

Basketball jump rope 4 square cops and robbers

I can see their shiny white shirts and notice

The snot wiped on their sleeves

Snotty nosed kids all over owe

The world probably nothing

cause they have missing-gap-crooked teeth leave them

Under their pillows for pocket change but some like to

Throw them up real real high to make new shiny constellations

Then back in time so the ancient greeks can name em and

All of them know how to braid beads hair and bright woollen string, beat

Scraps of metal on roads in with big big sticks passed down like

Ancestral knowledge of fossilised mothers and fathers so

I get inspiration and braid together this galaxy into

A Handkerchief so they may

Wipe their noses