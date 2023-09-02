I owe my world to snotty nosed kids
I owe my world to the
Snotty nosed country kids
Cus they don’t like to use tissues no they
Wipe their noses on their hands, fingers, palms, arms,
And when they run through the cattails and
wheatfield they carry old plastic baseball bats
Covered in dirt from the ground where
At least one of our great great great great great great
Great great great great great great great great great grandfathers
Is buried. he saw the world for the first time
The world owes me
At least some snotty nosed city kids
Cus sitting in my place in the most milky way i get
So so so lonely when i can’t see little people on
The blue-green-gas-water-solid floating orb they
Saw me. And cut the trees and made mazes of
Concrete so dark that even when they come out to play
Basketball jump rope 4 square cops and robbers
I can see their shiny white shirts and notice
The snot wiped on their sleeves
Snotty nosed kids all over owe
The world probably nothing
cause they have missing-gap-crooked teeth leave them
Under their pillows for pocket change but some like to
Throw them up real real high to make new shiny constellations
Then back in time so the ancient greeks can name em and
All of them know how to braid beads hair and bright woollen string, beat
Scraps of metal on roads in with big big sticks passed down like
Ancestral knowledge of fossilised mothers and fathers so
I get inspiration and braid together this galaxy into
A Handkerchief so they may
Wipe their noses