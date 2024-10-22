High-potency weed fuelling mental health catastrophe

Rising THC levels in cannabis have been linked to psychosis and mental health disorders

A multitude of researchers have linked the increasing THC potency in cannabis to a higher risk of psychotic disorders, particularly among young people. Graphic Anna Eliza Predoiu

According to the Government of Canada, one-third of cannabis users will develop a problem with their use. This was the case with 22-year-old Alfonso Robles.

“My addiction with [cannabis] has reached levels I hope nobody ever reaches with a substance,” Robles said.

THC is a compound found in the cannabis plant responsible for the euphoric high associated with weed consumption. This means it actively reshapes brain activity, altering normal functions and perception.

Robles has been struggling to curb his consumption. Although he is aware of its impact on his ability to function, he finds it hard to break free.

“[My cannabis consumption is] a huge reason why my daily life [is] so messed up,” Robles said. “I've been using cannabis since I was 16. It's been the only highlight of my day for years.”

As THC potency surged in recent years, so have the troubling consequences on mental health and addiction. One study showed the earlier cannabis use begins, the greater the likelihood of developing mental or physical issues.

Another individual, who was granted anonymity due to the sensitive nature of their testimony, shared their friend’s struggle with cannabis.

“My friend had high anxiety, even as a child,” they said. “[But] after he graduated and started a career, the stresses of life and family really started to get to him.”

Their friend began consuming cannabis with high THC levels, which they said sped up the friend’s mental health issues “very, very quickly.”

Before the ‘90s, THC concentration in available cannabis was lower than 2 per cent, and during the ‘90s, it had doubled to 4 per cent.

Between 1995 and 2015, the concentration of THC in marijuana flowers skyrocketed by 212 per cent. This surge was due to selective breeding for higher psychoactive compounds, as consumers sought higher potency for an enhanced euphoric experience. Today, the rise of concentrated THC products, like oils, dabs and edibles, brings potency levels as high as 95 per cent.

Another study showed cannabis can trigger underlying mental health disorders, especially in individuals who are unknowingly predisposed to them.

“It’s important that youth don’t just know about the risks, but how they can reduce those risks,” said Heath D’Alessio, community drug educator and strategic advisor for the Cannabis and Mental Health Project.

D'Alessio also works independently with Get Sensible, a youth-led cannabis harm reduction education project under Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy, which has recently revised its harm reduction principles.

“Recognizing that everyone’s relationship to their cannabis use is different, ensuring people understand the differences between cannabis products, dosing, potency and promoting cannabis literacy helps people understand and talk about their own use,” D’Alessio said.

Robles also noticed a change for the worse once he increased his cannabis intake.

“When I was just smoking occasionally, I didn't notice anything,” Robles said, “but once I started smoking daily, my mental health started to go down the drain.”

Ultra-potent THC products are created specifically to intensify the much sought-after high, but their intense strength also increases the risk of addiction and psychosis-related mental health crises.

“The withdrawals from high THC products are way worse, [...] and since the THC percentage is so high, sometimes [...] it causes me to go into an almost psychedelic headspace,” Robles said.

The anonymous individual mirrored Robles's statement.

“[My friend] started ranting [...] about things that really had no meaning. Things like ‘There’s too much selection at the grocery stores,’ ‘the government watches us,’” they said. “He said he did not connect with anyone or the world. He felt hollow.”

With rising accessibility to high-potency THC products, withdrawal symptoms are now well-documented and include heightened anger, depression, restlessness, appetite loss, insomnia and intense cravings for the drug.

“After years of daily use, I notice my mood can change in an instant,” Robles said. “If I don't smoke at least twice a day, my emotions can take over and cause me to do things I normally wouldn't. When I don't get my fix, I get very mad very quickly.”

For the anonymous individual’s friend, it turned violent.

“[My friend had] fits daily, where he would start slapping himself or punching himself out of nowhere,” they said.

Marie-Christine Patry, from the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS), highlighted the importance of public awareness regarding cannabis consumption.

"The MSSS considers it important to inform the population of the effects and risks associated with cannabis consumption,” Patry said in an email to The Link, translated from French. “Information campaigns have taken place on this subject in recent years in order to make young people particularly aware of these risks."

This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 4, published October 22, 2024.