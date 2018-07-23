Griffons Acquire Forward Berlin Jean-Gilles from FC Lanaudière

The CS MRO Griffons announced Monday their acquisition of forward Berlin Jean-Gilles. Courtesy Audrey Magny

Jean-Gilles was one goal shy of last season golden shoe, scoring 13 goals in 17 games in the PLSQ. Courtesy Audrey Magny

In light of the Club de soccer Mont-Royal Outremont Griffons’ loss to Association de soccer de Blainville, head coach Luc Brutus stated that his team was “gonna make a move early this week to make sure [they] score more goals.”

Brutus kept true to his promise as CS MRO announced the signing of forward Berlin Jean-Gilles from FC Lanaudière on Monday afternoon via the club’s official website.

“We are delighted to acquire the services of Berlin, one of the best strikers in Quebec,” said Brutus on the Griffons website. “At this stage of the season, we needed an extra weapon to clearly win the tight duels and we believe his contribution will be interesting for the Club. We are preparing the second part of the season.”

Since the off-season departure of forward Frederico Moojen to CS Longueuil, the Griffons haven’t had a consistent goalscorer at their disposal. Both Brutus and team captain Sean Rosa highlighted the Griffons lack of efficiency in front of goal as an issue that needed to be resolved.

Jean-Gilles enters the team with experience in both the Première ligue de soccer du Québec as well as the Première ligue de futsal du Québec. Jean-Gilles, who represents Sporting Montreal in the PLFQ, became the league’s all-time leading scorer reaching 100 career goals in the league.

The former Lanaudière forward also amassed 13 goals in 17 games in the PLSQ, one goal shy of the golden shoe—awarded to the league’s leading goal scorer—last season.

“I am happy to join the CS MRO and I hope to help the Club in the pursuit of its goal,” said Jean-Gilles.

The Griffons will host Jean-Gille’s former club, FC Lanaudière next Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

