Five Fun and Free Things to do This Fall

See What Montreal Offers This Season

OpinionsSatireMariana Chajon Oliveros — Published September 13, 2022 1 minute

Why not go crazy and graffiti some walls around the city? Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

Now that a lot of us have quit our summer jobs or lowered our hours to allocate more time to our studies, we need cheaper (or free!) things to do this fall. Grab a buddy or a date, and try out these activities!

1. Take a walk and vandalize election signs

2. Steal from Walmart

3. Fuck

4. Loiter

5. Pick flowers at the park

Have fun!

 

This is a satire piece and is not meant to be offensive to anyone.

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 2, published September 13, 2022.

