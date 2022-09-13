Five Fun and Free Things to do This Fall
See What Montreal Offers This Season
Now that a lot of us have quit our summer jobs or lowered our hours to allocate more time to our studies, we need cheaper (or free!) things to do this fall. Grab a buddy or a date, and try out these activities!
1. Take a walk and vandalize election signs
2. Steal from Walmart
3. Fuck
4. Loiter
5. Pick flowers at the park
Have fun!
This is a satire piece and is not meant to be offensive to anyone.
This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 2, published September 13, 2022.