Five Fun and Free Things to do This Fall

See What Montreal Offers This Season

Why not go crazy and graffiti some walls around the city? Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

Now that a lot of us have quit our summer jobs or lowered our hours to allocate more time to our studies, we need cheaper (or free!) things to do this fall. Grab a buddy or a date, and try out these activities!

1. Take a walk and vandalize election signs

2. Steal from Walmart

3. Fuck

4. Loiter

5. Pick flowers at the park

Have fun!

This is a satire piece and is not meant to be offensive to anyone.

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 2, published September 13, 2022.