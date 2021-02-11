The legacy left behind by the 1969 Computer Riot

In response to a teacher’s racism and an institution tone-deaf to complaints, hundreds of students once occupied the ninth floor of what is now Concordia University’s Henry F. Hall Building. This led to $2 million worth of damages and one of the largest student activism occupations in Canadian history.

It started when six Caribbean students received unequal treatment from their biology teacher Perry Anderson, who would have deliberately given the medical school hopefuls low or failing grades in the spring of 1968.

Convinced their professor was racist, the students attempted to confirm their suspicions by submitting two identical assignments for grading—the white student got a 90 per cent, and the Black student a 68.

After complaining to the Dean of Students, the university created a hearing committee to investigate the accusation. Clashes continued between the administration and the student body, causing sit-ins and peaceful demonstrations against anti-Black racism at the school to increase.

A new committee met on Jan. 29, but students did not approve of their representatives which led to hundreds of students walking out in protest. Around 200 of them occupied the Computer Centre of the Hall Building’s ninth floor, where the school’s main computer was located.

The occupation spread and lasted 14 days before a fire was lit on Feb. 11. This led to an estimated $2 million worth of damages, and documents and computer parts were thrown out of the windows onto De Maisonneuve Blvd.—which is why the windows are now bolted shut.

Ninety-seven people were arrested after police and riot squad officers rushed into the room. The death of 18-year-old Coralee Hutchison at the scene was linked to police violence.

Today, many students maintain that what sparked the Sir George Williams University protest in the late ‘60s is not a thing of the past.

“Everyone likes to remember the good moments in history, but downplay the bad ones,” said General Coordinator of the Concordia Student Union Isaiah Joyner. “To the untrained eye, people believe there's no racism here in Canada. And then when it happens, are quick to say, ‘Well it's been addressed and we're no longer like that.’”

The ‘69 riots did lead to consultations about race, pushed the university to implement an Ombuds office and a code of conduct.

“It's not perfect, but we're making steps in the right directions,” said Joyner.

Last February, Concordia launched the Black Perspectives Initiative to offer Concordia’s Black community funding, mentorship, research opportunities and programming in support of Black perspectives.

Concordia’s Task Force on Anti-Black Racism is also making prevalent changes in terms of representation, but these initiatives are long overdue.

Today’s climate has significantly progressed in how people understand and recognize the importance of racial equality. Yet, the mechanisms in place for getting justice are not always simple, according to Joyner.

He explains that students do not necessarily want to take action because of the “cumbersome processes.”