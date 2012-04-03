So you want to enroll in an eConcordia course?

Throughout the pandemic, every Concordian has had a glimpse into the world of online education. The hybrid format has facilitated our learning for the past two years, and allowed us to pursue our degrees in a time where the rest of our lives were put on hold. Zoom classes introduced many of us to the practice of at-home learning, and some say they don’t want this to stop.

As classes increasingly return to on-campus learning, students looking to study from home can add eConcordia courses to their Summer and Fall 2022 schedule.

Since its establishment in 2000, eConcordia has developed more than 125 courses and received more than 400,000 registrations. “I think the system is great,” said graduate student and teaching assistant Rhea Romero-Giuliana. “Not many universities offer these fully online courses, and for a lot of students, it eases scheduling restrictions, makes things a little bit easier, and the courses are more self-paced.”

Romero-Giuliana has completed five eConcordia courses throughout her undergraduate studies at Concordia, and has also been a teaching assistant for two courses while pursuing her masters in theological studies. With a total of seven eConcordia courses under her belt, she has acquired a balanced experience from both sides of the system.

Although her experiences with eConcordia have been positive, she explained that there is a noticeable lack of cohesion between each course. While she agreed that the eConcordia format accounts for many students' needs and concerns, she maintained that the platform’s overall lack of continuity can create learning barriers for students. “There’s no real [...] consistency with how the websites are run for each eConcordia course,” she said, “every single class has a different way the website is navigated.”