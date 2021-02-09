Protesters demand more government funding for social housing programs

Around 100 protesters gathered outside Charlevoix metro station on Feb. 8 to bring awareness to the provincial government’s lack of funding towards the development of more low-rent housing units. The chilly early morning weather would not be enough to stop them.

The basis for the demonstration, led by Projet d’organisation populaire, d’information et de regroupement, was clear: Tenant committees from all over Montreal are demanding the Legault government invest in 50,000 new housing units.

Social housing is usually owned by non-profit organizations, meaning it is collectively owned rather than privately owned. Its purpose is to provide affordable housing to tenants. These establishments are often subsidized by the government, which allows units to be prioritized for those living paycheck-to-paycheck.

The Coalition Avenir du Québec announced they would invest more in the units previously neglected under the leadership of Quebec’s Liberal government. In light of this, over 1,100 tenants are seeking affordable housing after being placed on the Habitation à Loyer Modéré waitlist.

The HLM is a low-rent housing program offered by the provincial government that determines whether tenants with low incomes are eligible to apply for low-rental housing based on their income and lifestyles. They may pay rent equal to no more than 25 per cent of their income.

POPIR is an activist nonprofit and community organization dedicated to providing affordable housing. Neighbourhoods that fall under its umbrella include Little Burgundy, Griffintown, St-Henri, Côte-St-Paul, and Ville-Émard in the Southwest borough of Montreal. They led the demonstration on Monday morning.