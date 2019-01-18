Organizations that provide support to Montreal’s Black community and how to help them

Black Theatre Workshop

The Black Theatre Workshop has three branches of projects: Mainstages, School Tours, and their Artist Mentorship program.

School Tours are made up of actor groups that perform a play related to Black history and culture in schools around Canada. Before the pandemic, these tours were done throughout Black History Month.

Princess Symonds, outreach coordinator at the BTW, expressed how important these tours are. “[The tours] are reaching thousands of students every year,” she said. “Not only do we perform for them, but we also provide them with study guides for them to further their learning.”

The BTW’s school tours fill a gap in education that is not addressed in most curriculums—a gap that Symonds considers teachers cannot always cover because of different limitations. The last play they did for the School Tours, before the pandemic, was a play called Simone Half and Half, which portrayed a biracial teen struggling with issues of identity, class, and race. This year, the School Tours will be held virtually, throughout the month of March.

The BTW’s Artist Mentorship program recruits a cohort of around 10 artists of colour every year and provides them with opportunities to develop their careers throughout a span of six to seven months of time. The cohorts often consist of actors, playwrights, directors, and stage managers. “This year is the first year that [the cohort lives] all across Canada, and it is all Black participants for the first time ever,” said Symonds.

Their Mainstage projects consist of putting on a play, from start to finish, and hosting it at a theatre venue in Montreal. Symonds also said they usually have two or three Mainstage productions going on every year, but the pandemic has widely changed that over the past two years.

The pandemic, on top of other factors, has left the BTW in a state of exhaustion. “It’s been a lot,” Symonds said. She explained some of the frustrations that have been felt, not just in the BTW, but in Black-led organizations all over Montreal. “As an org, we had a lot of attention and a whole outpour of support, in May, June, July, and August of 2020. We are incredibly searchable, the word ‘Black’ is in our name. However, that has died down significantly as time has gone on,” said Symonds. “That can be even more hurtful; to feel like a trend-worthy topic that was so immediately discarded. The sincerity we thought we felt from various communities seems it was just because it was of the moment.” There has been a gap in the past year and a half in the support non-Black people have given to the Black community in Montreal.

“Black organizations in Canada are historically underfunded,” said Symonds. “We want people to see [BTW’s] value, not for a flash or a moment, but to see how important it is to feed the growth of Black culture and art.” She explained the BTW has been able to survive for a number of different reasons, like being based in Quebec, where art funding is very prominent. One of the reasons, though, is because of long-term donors who have consistently given whatever they can because they see the value in supporting them. “Long term donors who are just giving $10 a month, $10 a year; that kind of support, [they are] giving what they can because they see the value in supporting organizations like ours.”

West Island Black Community Association

The West Island Black Community Association was founded by two mothers who wanted to create a safe space for their children and kids in the area of the West Island, where they are based. The organization will celebrate their 40th anniversary this year, and throughout that span of time, their services have extended beyond serving the Black youth in the community. They now have programs specifically dedicated for seniors, adults, and youth.

“Right now, we are very excited about the ‘Black Girls Gather’ book club,” said Joan Lee, president of the WIBCA. “It’s a book club with workshops for young Black girls from ages 13 to 17 where they read books by Black authors.” The workshops, she said, vary in topics such as hair care and love, poetry readings, paint shops, and more. They also have a robotics team club to inspire Black youth to participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics related programs, with 52 current members, out of which 12 are girls.