Navigating Concordia’s Health Insurance Plan

Here is a concrete guide to this plan, as well as first-hand accounts from students who have needed it.

Students' experiences with the university’s healthcare system have varied in success. Although the Concordia Student Union’s Health Plan has seemed complicated to various students, its benefits can be crucial in certain circumstances.

When Concordia student Anthony Issa was in need of new glasses, he assumed the total cost would be covered by his insurance. “My eye exam cost me about $100, and the actual senses and glasses cost me $450, which was already a huge discount. In total, I paid over $500 - I got $120 back from my Concordia insurance.”

On average, Concordia students pay hundreds of dollars in fees towards their student health insurance. Running the information, for example, of an Arts and Science undergraduate taking five classes through Concordia’s tuition calculator, many differences arise based on the student’s particular circumstances.

If the student is a Quebec resident, they will pay approximately $75 in fees during the Fall semester (September to December) and $150 in fees during the Winter semester (January to August).

If a student is Canadian but from outside Quebec, the number stays the same. However, coverage for services not guaranteed by the union’s plan entirely depends on the student’s home province’s health insurance. Costs jump to around 900$ for international students. The numbers also vary depending on the students’ programs and course load, but the biggest factor is where students are from.

For Quebec residents, health insurance not only encompasses any service offered by the Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ), but also additional coverage provided via the CSU’s Health Plan, paid for when students pay their tuition at the start of the semester.

For students with their own healthcare plans, either provided by a place of employment or a parent, there is an option to opt out of the union’s plan. Students who pull out of their plans will be reimbursed by the university, as stated on the CSU’s website. The current deadline to opt out of the plan for the Winter 2022 semester is Jan. 24. Students may head to that website for additional information on potentially withdrawing from their plan.

Canadian students from provinces other than Quebec can access the CSU’s health insurance plan as well, but they need to meet certain criteria. These include paying their tuition and taking at least three credits during the semester, although students who are not taking classes, but are still enrolled at Concordia, can still receive some reduced benefits via Maple, a virtual telehealth service.

Once these criteria are met, the insurance covers the following: 80 per cent coverage for vaccinations, 80 per cent for psychologist services (max. $750 annually), $75 for eyeglasses and contacts, $30 for eye exams, $150 for lasik eye surgery, $20 for every trip to a physiotherapist, dietitian, chiropractor, or osteopath (max. $400 annually), 50 per cent coverage for basic dental services and up to 70 per cent for preventive dental services (max. $750 annually), financial compensation for health-related travel incidents, as well as coverage for ambulances and medical equipment.