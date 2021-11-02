How artists choose to monetize their work

Pricing art is rarely an exact science. Usually, it comes down to reading the room and the relative success of an artist within their community.

For most artists, the price of an art piece is directly related to the experience of an established artist. “Your prices go higher as your CV gets a little better,” said multidisciplinary artist Sarah-Mecca Abdourahman. Many emerging artists underprice their work in hopes of making a sale. However, this approach often changes after the realization that pricing is a reflection of more than the individual piece. Visual artist Marie-Danielle Duval said she doesn’t have many paintings in storage for that reason. “I sold a lot of [paintings] too cheap, and I don’t regret that. But I’ve adjusted my prices [since then],” she said. “I think sometimes it's good to make [the price] higher and just wait for the right person.” Once a price has been established, that becomes the starting point for pricing in the future. As an artist's name becomes more recognized, all previous works become more valuable. A steady climb in pricing will often be seen as an artist establishes themselves within their practice and builds their name. Artists have to consider their reputation with their past clients in hopes that they’ll become collectors. “If you’ve already sold a piece that’s this size for $2,000, you can’t make a new one and sell it for $500 because your client will be like, ‘Well, why did I waste my money?’” said textile artist Sophia Borowska. Particularly with prospective collectors, artists are creating what might become long-term relationships with clients. Out of respect for collectors, and at the risk of putting their reputations at stake, artists can’t go back on their prices.

Picone started pursuing art as a serious endeavour in 2016. Photo Asia Mason

Those outside the industry might view the prices as steep, but visual artist Kate Picone feels that buying art requires a level of mutual respect and acknowledgment. Creating visual art as a serious endeavor is expensive for any artist, but it’s about more than just paying the rent on time. When a collector buys a piece from an artist, they’re investing in their craft. “[They] enjoy your artwork enough to financially compensate you for it [...] and they see the value in [your work] because what you’re bringing to your community is valuable,” said Picone. Size is the most standardized way to distinguish prices from any given artist. For Borowska, an 8 by 12-inch image printed on cloth might run between $300 and $450, whereas something much larger could cost somewhere in the thousands.

Kate Picone sits in her studio located in the Jano Lapin Gallery. Photo Asia Mason