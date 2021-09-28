Concordians look back on a year of uncompassionate professors

An anonymous student spoke of an Italian language professor who verbally abused her students in Zoom classes, berating them for making mistakes as they practiced Italian. Towards the end of the semester, only three students would show up to class. The professor would change the dates of assignments and exams and only announced those changes during class times—even though attendance was not mandatory.

“The amount of breakdowns I’ve had this year... It was a lot,” the student said. “I’m really glad I was able to finish, but I just don’t think it should be this hard.”

During the online year, there were professors who exercised compassion and flexibility. Many students said empathy and compassion from professors were a major influence in their mental health and academic well-being during the online year.

“There are so many ways to accommodate students at this time—and many professors are already doing it. Yet many other professors are just refusing to accommodate,” said Eduardo Malorni who was the Concordia Student Union Student Life coordinator for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Malorni said the CSU has received numerous complaints about uncompassionate professors during the online year. Complaints ranged from professors ‘ghosting’ students and never replying to emails, to being inflexible with their exams and class times for international students in conflicting time zones.

“We’ve been having the same conversations with the administration for literally the entire year,” Malorni said.

Students emphasized that compassionate professors made a lasting difference to their academic year. S.B. spoke about Dr. Daniel Douek, part-time professor of the political science department, who started his first class by letting students know that “he understood they were going through a lot.”

“[Professor Douek] said that we needed to prioritize [our well-being] and never hesitate to ask if we needed anything,” S.B. said. “I almost started crying. Because I needed to hear that so many times this year.”

Another student, Ghayour Moriya, emphasized the impact Professor André Chamoun of John Molson School Business had on his learning during the online year. Moriya said Chamoun took great care to make himself available to students and was engaging in his lectures.

Chamoun was also known to be generous with students who asked for extensions or accommodations. Every semester, students would ask for an extension in each class he taught, citing an extenuating circumstance. Whether those circumstances were verified was not a concern to Chamoun.

“If out of the six students who ask me for accommodations, only one of them actually needs it, it would be worth it for me to do everything I can to make sure that one student gets the help they need,” Chamoun insisted. “I’m here to help all students, that’s what’s important to me.”

Dr. Ian Rakita, president of Concordia University’s Faculty Association, said the online year required a lot of adjustment from professors, which students should take into consideration. When confronted with stories about students who suffered from mental health impacts, Rakita urged students to obtain medical notes in order to be officially excused from academic obligations.

However, students have noted that under extreme duress—particularly during a global pandemic with an unspeakable amount of loss—it can be draining to fight for basic decency from professors.