Concerned students criticize the return-to-campus plan

Uncertainty and unpredictability have been characteristic features of academic life since the pandemic began in March 2020. These characteristics are reflected in Concordia’s communication of its plan for in-person learning this semester, which has been stressful for many students.

Uncertainty and unpredictability have been characteristic features of academic life since the pandemic began in March 2020. These characteristics are reflected in Concordia’s communication of its plan for in-person learning this semester, which has been stressful for many students.

After a second pandemic winter break and five online start-of-semesters, Premier François Legault, confirmed on Jan 13. Facebook post that in-person learning would resume on Jan. 17. He gave post-secondary education school administrations more time to adjust themselves.

Concordia students were caught in the lurch as they awaited updates from the university’s administration. Around 5 p.m. on Jan.13, students received an email from the Student Communications Team. They announced that courses will continue to be online through Feb. 2 and the school would go back in-person the day after with no further indications on course delivery methods or procedures.

Most of the measures from last semester are coming back this winter, confirmed Esther Chouinard, press person for the Minister of Education. The instructions given by the government did not require physical distancing in the classroom or did not address the subject of ventilation in cegeps or universities. Despite the World Health Organization’s claim that Omicron is more virulent than its predecessors , Chouinard explained the ventilation in post-secondary schools will not be overseen or covered by the Ministry of Education.

“The university was responsible for costs associated with the implementation of modifications to building ventilation systems and the purchasing of air exchangers and air purifiers,” said Maestracci. The measures taken to improve the quality of the air, as well as mandatory masks, cleaning and disinfection protocols are detailed in Concordia’s Returning to campus (concordia.ca) plan, for a safer return to classes for students.

Read more: Concordia’s Feb. 3 return to campus safety plan

According to Maestracci, these measures are based on a guidelines from Public Health of Montreal .

Concordia’s community seemed to not reach a general agreement about the administration’s decision. “[We are] getting a lot of requests from students basically asking us to take a stand, to advocate,” said Eduardo Malorni, general coordinator for the CSU. Because of this, the CSU decided to stand against the return to classes in-person.

The CSU wrote an open letter addressing “the degree of abject negligence with which the university has treated the health and safety of its community members [...].”

Read more: CSU demands concrete plan for Winter 2022 semester