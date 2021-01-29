An interview with independent horror filmmaker Vincenzos Nappi

Vincenzo Nappi is an indie Filmmaker currently enrolled at Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. His award-winning short film ‘First Bite,’ which was featured in the Fantasia Film Festival, Horrible Imaginings Film Festival, and Flamingo Film Festival, is now available for viewing on Vimeo . With seven films under his belt and over half a decade of experience working in the film industry, Nappi sat down to discuss indie filmmaking and the horror genre.

How has the way you approached filmmaking changed from when you started to where you are now?

At Dawson, when I first started making live-action, I didn't know what I wanted to make. I was trying to find my voice and I was doing that by making what I thought people wanted instead of what I wanted. But when I went into film studies at Concordia my films weren’t part of any class. Now I get to do whatever and not worry. So, I started doing more of what I always wanted to do.

Would you define yourself as an indie filmmaker?

I would because I am independent. Actually, I took a film curation class and the professor said if you accept help from an institution then you're not an indie filmmaker. So, in that sense, I wouldn't count as one since I rent stuff from the school, but as far as being truly independent, I think I would fall under that for sure.

What is it specifically about the work that makes you call yourself an indie filmmaker?

I don't have to answer to anyone. I can tackle the topics I want. In most cases, it's a sort of anti-capitalist worldview so I don't have anyone getting mad at me for portraying my views on the screen. I think that would change if I was part of the Hollywood system or even the larger Canadian system.

How do you think the relationship between being a self-defined indie filmmaker as well as a horror director functions? Does one impact the other?

I think they are one in the same. Being an independent filmmaker working in the horror genre is the best thing you can do because the horror community is so accepting. Let’s say you don't have the budget to, I don’t know, blow up someone's head. You can do it in the least attractive way possible, and people will still be into it in the theatre.

What was that experience like going from making avant-garde, Wes Anderson inspired narrative to these gritty, suspenseful, horror shorts you're known for now?

It was liberating because I found the way to do what I've always wanted. Both easily in that I'm able to shoot it over a couple of days and for the least amount of money it needs. But also, I feel like as I've gotten older, my messages have gotten a lot less simple. The horror genre allows me to tackle things in a way that isn't so straight forward.