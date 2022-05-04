Exist in resistance

Protesters hold signs at the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on Feb. 27, 2022. Robyn Bell Hundreds of students gathered at Place du Canada on March 22 to demand free education and paid internships. Photo Caroline Marsh The Ottawa Convoy up close: nationalism and conspiracies dominate an atmosphere of partying. Photo Caroline Marsh A selection of signs displayed by protesters, notably including Nazi symbolism. Photo Caroline Marsh Riot police at the “Freedom Convoy” and counterprotest on Feb. 12, 2022. Photo Caroline Marsh Confrontations between police and protesters occurred throughout the Protest Against Police Brutality on March 15, 2022. Photo Gabriela Vasquez-Rondon A Canadian flag was lit on fire at Lionel-Groulx metro station during the Protest Against Police Brutality on March 15, 2022. Photo Gabriela Vasquez-Rondon Student protesters camped out in Concordia’s Hall Building from March 22 to 25 in solidarity with McGill, UdeM, and UQAM. Photo Caroline Marsh

This article originally appeared in The Sidewalk Issue, published April 5, 2022.

