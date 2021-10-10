Don’t @ me: Rain is lovely

Feeling it all one drop at a time

I love it when it rains. Graphic Joey Bruce

As someone who tends to romanticize my ordinary, everyday life, I strive to feel every emotion so deeply it’s almost masochistic. For the past 18 years, rain has consistently proven itself to be the best setting for wallowing in my feelings.

Growing up, “rain, rain, go away” was not part of my repertoire of schoolyard chants. I would try to counter the wishes of my peers by quietly urging, “Please rain,” to whoever I thought was in the sky.

I’m aware that a love of rain is not all that rare or unique. We read about the things that most people enjoy regarding rain in elementary school poetry, love letters to spring, and fall, and the west coast. It’s the smell, it’s the flowers it brings, it’s the appreciation of the sun when the clouds part, but rain is rarely the protagonist.

If someone says they love rain, I usually assume it’s rain that’s been reduced to a drizzle. My love for rain is not exclusionary. I embrace the cold, wet, heavy drops that soak through tough denim, down jackets, and ruin a good hair day. A wall of rain coming down outside my window sends my heart into the clouds.

Commitment is key to proper rain enjoyment, not just on the behalf of the participant but also on the part of Mother Nature. Nothing is more upsetting to me than when I wake up to a lovely cloudy sky—setting the mood for the day—only to have the clouds part and the sun come out.

It’s a common misunderstanding that rain and sadness are mutually exclusive. Ironically, Anne Peebles’ song I Can’t Stand the Rain sums up how rain can be both sweet and sad in her verse: “I can’t stand the rain against my window bringing back sweet memories.” It evokes sadness, while also reflecting on good times with someone. The rain can also create good times with someone.

Rain creates an excitement that makes everything better, while the sun is just, well, the sun. It’s boring, it’s predictable, it's everyday.

The way I see it, sunny days are often mocking, harsh, disruptive, and deceptive. On the other hand, no matter how you’re feeling on a rainy day, the sky is either celebrating or sympathizing with you.

Next time Montreal’s got a good downpour going, opt out of your umbrella, go outside, get your hair wet—and feel it all.