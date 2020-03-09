CSU Executive Candidates Announced

‘We Got You’ Slate Running Unopposed

Follow @seenamac

Photo Ireland Compton

The Concordia Student Union election nomination period ended on Friday, March 6, with the names of those running announced on the CSU election website over the weekend.

We Got You is the only slate running for executive positions, with each of its members running unopposed.

Isaiah Joyner, the current External Affairs & Mobilization Coordinator, is running for General Coordinator.

Eduardo Malorni is running to keep his spot as Student Life Coordinator.

Victoria Pesce, a member of the CSU Council, is running for External Affairs & Mobilization Coordinator.

The rest of the slate is made up of Malcolm Asselin, for Loyola Coordinator; Sarah Mazhero, for Academic & Advocacy Coordinator; Manuela Simo, for Sustainability Coordinator; Daniel Amico, for Internal Affairs Coordinator; and Holly Mark-Hilton, for Finance Coordinator.

Their platform will be announced on their Facebook page on March 10.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.