CSU Council to Vote on Impeachment of General Coordinator March 1

Christopher Kalafatidis Faces Impeachment for Dereliction of Duty

CSU General Coordinator Christopher Kalafatidis will face impeachment on March 1. File photo Brian Lapuz

A group of 10 Concordia Student Union councillors will present a motion to remove General Coordinator Christopher Kalafatidis at a special council meeting on March 1.

The councillors, Elizabeth Tasong, Hannah Jamet-Lange, Christiane Sakr, Naomi Barney Purdie, Esther Morand, Jarrad Haas, Maha Siddiqui, Leigh Kusaj, Victoria Pesce, and Lauren Perozek are presenting the motion on the grounds that Kalafatidis has failed to fulfil his duties.

The motion states he has actively prevented student representation on the Standing Committee on Sexual Misconduct and Sexual Violence, and has failed to fulfil his duties as chair of the appointments committee in regards to the Judicial Board, Sexual Violence Accountability Committee, or the University Senate.

The councillors believe this has led to a lack of measures of accountability within the union.

In addition, they claim Kalafatidis has appointed positions without informing council or having it ratified. They say he also misrepresented past council decisions while actively ignoring mandates given to him by the council of representatives.

This has led the position of Sustainability Coordinator to remain vacant for over eight months. Kalafatidis was mandated to bring forward suitable candidates to fill the vacant position, but the position was never filled. The development of the Recovery and Wellness Centre has also been affected by this.

The motion notes that Kalafatidis has broken the CSU code of conduct, “using inappropriate, disrespectful and unprofessional language while dealing with a councillor,” though doesn’t precise to whom.

In documents obtained by The Link, Kalafatidis is quoted telling a fellow councillor in a group message “You are a total hypocrite. If you want to get things done, just take the candidate I sent.”

This was in response to the councillor attempting to get him to act in good faith, by bringing forward three candidates for the vacant Sustainability Coordinator—as was recommended by the Judicial Board—when Kalafitidis had only sent one.

They also say he has made false claims about reaching out to a student at large to the Appointments Committee, when he stated that he would reach out to a potential candidate to sit on the Sexual Violence Accountability Committee. This was not taken care of in a timely or professional matter, according to the documents obtained by The Link

All the named offenses violate the CSU by-laws or code of conduct and are grounds for impeachment on the basis of dereliction of duty and violation of the by-laws and regulations. As such, councillors are seeking Kalafatidis’ removal from office.

