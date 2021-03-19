Concordia’s leaky tunnel overflows after months of inactivity

Without student traffic, underground tunnel runs over with water from undetermined source

Graphic Joey Bruce

After almost a year of being away from campus, the Concordia underground, colloquially called the leaky tunnel, has breached and overflowed.

According to the manager of the Cocobun just outside the tunnel, the water was building up for weeks but the maintenance crew just kept laying down those worm looking things to absorb any overflow.

He kept trying to warn the university of the growing problem, but his calls always fell through while swimming in the tunnel. He recalled using waves created by the mix of metro wind and tunnel water to surf during his breaks.

Eventually, the worms and yellow caution tape were no match for the oncoming tsunami of tunnel water. On the morning of March 27, the last drop fell.

In a wave that shattered the glass doors wide open, an avalanche of brown paper bags, OPUS receipts, and foul water engulfed the Guy-Concordia metro station. The turnstiles in Cocobun’s entrance were no match. At least 100 Jamaican patties were lost that day.

The tunnel connecting the metro to the Hall building and Webster library is known for its unidentifiable—yet always sour—stench, lakes of grey water that students breaking in their new Air Jordan 1s would struggle to avoid, and the occasional abandoned slice from Pizza Bella.

Concordia lore dictates that even on the driest days, the tunnel will continue to leak. Beads of suspiciously coloured water drip from the ceiling and trickle down the banners encouraging students to study in the Grey Nuns residence.

The winter months are no exception. If the cause is due to the water brought in from under the soles of an immeasurable amount of platform Doc Martens or the shift in the atmosphere when a John Molson School of Business student marches through with plastic bags over their Cole Haan’s—we will never know.

Experts suspect that without human traffic bringing in and bringing out the tunnel water, it stayed stagnant for months—and the sea level kept rising.

If Concordia has a plan of action on how to fix the leaky tunnel once and for all it is unclear, but for now they are waiting on a bulk order of absorbent worms to put a bandage on the situation.