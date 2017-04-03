UPDATED: Concordia’s Hall Building Evacuated

Loss of Electricity Connected to Downtown Gas Leak

Escalators, elevators and automatic door-openers inside the building do not work due to the loss of power. Photo Kelsey Litwin

Building was evacuated around 1:15 p.m. Photo Kelsey Litwin

Concordia’s Hall building on the downtown campus lost power Monday morning due to a gas leak on Atwater Ave and Réné-Lévesques Boul. W.

The building was evacuated around 1:15 p.m. Chris Mota, Concordia spokesperon, said they expect to reopen around 3:45 p.m.

Power went out around 11:30 a.m. None of the other buildings on the Sir George Williams campus are affected, according to Mota. It is because the Hall building is the only one on the same power grid as the location of the gas leak, she said.

Hydro Québec says they cannot estimate when power will be back.

Update: The Hall building reopened at 5 p.m.

Updates will provided as they come in.

