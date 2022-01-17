Concordia to keep classes online until Feb. 3

In-person classes were meant to resume on Jan. 20

Concordia extended the duration of their online school mandate, meaning students now have to wait another two weeks before classes return to campus. File Laura Lalonde

Concordia University has announced that it will keep its courses online through Feb. 2 in an email sent to students Thursday evening.

The return to in-person learning is now expected to be on Feb. 3.

The email added that both campuses will remain open with student services like the library also available. The school has also updated its health and safety guidelines to make sure the goal of returning to in-person classes in early February is met.

The deadline to drop courses with no academic penalty was extended until April 18, while the deadline to drop a course with a refund remains Jan. 19.

Following the provincial government’s announcement that schools could be reopening for in-person lessons next Monday, the university has decided to extend the online schooling mandate.

This page will be updated with any and all updates on Concordia’s planned return to campus.

A previous version of this article stated the add/drop course deadline was extended with this announcement, when it was extended beforehand. The Link regrets this error.

