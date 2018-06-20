Concordia Stingers Football Adds Isiah Slater to Recruits

California Prep School Lineman to Return to Hometown of Montreal

The Stingers have added lineman Isiah Slater to their roster for the 2018-2019 season. File Photo Carl Bindman

The Concordia Stingers football program announced Tuesday that Isiah Slater would be joining the team ahead of the 2018-2019 season.

The 18 year-old Lasalle native has spent the last two years in prep school in Riverside, California at Carnegie Schools, where he played both football and basketball.

Now standing at six-foot-two and 300-pounds, Slater got his football start right here in the Montreal area with Lasalle and Ile-Perrot minor football organizations. Now he’s headed back to where he got his start, looking to make his university debut here at Concordia with the Stingers under new head coach Brad Collinson, while working towards a degree in Economics.

Slater has played on both the offensive and defensive line with the Carnegie Wolverines, and received an all-star honour in 2016 for his work on their offensive line. His team also won the Arrowhead League title in both 2016 and 2017.

Slater could potentially slot into a line that includes players like strong offensives like Maurice Simba and Matt Halbgewachs. Over the last two years, Concordia has stood out in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec, with Simba and Halbgewachs’ blocking skills helping the team lead the RSEQ in sacks allowed, allowing just 12 in seven games. The Stingers offensive line was among just two in the league to allow less than 100 total yards lost to quarterback sacks.

