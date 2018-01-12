Concordia Professors Accused of Misconduct Allegedly Removed From Classes

Investigation is Being Conducted by a Third Party, University Confirms

In their statement, CASE also says that a third party will be conducting the investigation. Photo Brian Lapuz

Concordia English professors accused of sexual misconduct have allegedly been removed from their classes while the accusations are being investigated, the Concordia Association for Students in English announced Friday morning.

This is the first statement published by the association since news broke Monday that Concordia would be investigating long-standing claims of sexual misconduct in its Creative Writing program.

In their statement, they also say that a third party will be conducting the investigation and that books written by the faculty members in question have been removed from the display on the sixth floor of the Webster Library.

University spokesperson Mary-Jo Barr wrote in an email that they “can’t comment on specific matter regarding our faculty members or staff,” but did confirm that the investigation “will be conducted by an external investigator.”

Concordia President Alan Shepard previously refused to comment on whether the professors, whose names have been circulating widely on social media were still teaching courses at the university.

At a press conference on Wednesday , Shepard said, “I feel confident that the environment that we have in our university and departments is safe.”

He explained that due to confidentiality reasons, the university is not at liberty to disclose details of the investigation.

In the statement, CASE also demands that the university “be transparent about the third conducting the investigation.”

The association also expressed concern about students turning to other faculty members with their experiences. “We urge students to keep in mind that faculty members are not equipped to adequately assist survivors,” they wrote.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

