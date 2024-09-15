Concordia hosts its third annual powwow

The event celebrates Indigenous students at Concordia

Elder Delbert Sampson dressed in regalia waiting for the opening ceremony to begin. Photo Joy Benyamin

On Sept. 13, Concordia University hosted its third annual powwow at the Loyola Campus, a celebration honouring Indigenous cultures.

Organized by the Otsenhákta Student Centre, the event highlights the success of First Nations, Inuit and Métis students via a showcase of tradition, music and dance. It aimed to highlight Indigenous voices and teach attendees about Indigenous culture.

The diversity of Indigenous cultures was represented through traditional songs and dances such as hoop dancing, a Métis jig and a smoke dance demonstration. Throughout the afternoon, the crowd was given the opportunity to participate in the powwow by joining several performances.

A dozen tables were also set up for the event with local Indigenous vendors selling a variety of goods, accessories and artworks such as beadwork, bags and pendants. In collaboration with the powwow, the Hive Free Lunch program served various Indigenous dishes, such as Three Sisters Soup and bannock biscuits.

The powwow ended at around 4 p.m. with a closing ceremony.

Local indigenous vendors, such as Cree Stones Jewelry, set up tables around Loyola Campus selling various goods. Photo Joy Benyamin

Performers, staff and attendees mingled throughout the Pow Wow event. Photo Joy Benyamin

Powwow staff member Savannah Matteinu-Gabriel is helping a performer secure a feather in their hair. Photo Joy Benyamin

Attendees watching performers demonstrating a traditional dance during the powwow. Photo Joy Benyamin