Concordia Bomb Hoax Suspect Facing Two Year Prison Sentence

Hisham Saadi Was Stressed Ahead of Two Exams in Three Days

Hisham Saadi’s sentencing decision will take place on Oct. 5 File Photo Alex Baily

Monday afternoon marked the beginning of Hisham Saadi’s sentencing. Saadi was convicted this past June after issuing a bomb threat to Concordia University in March 2017.

According to The Gazette the 49 year old, who was studying in economics for his doctorate degree, had two exams over three days and was under a great deal of stress.

The idea to send the bomb threats was prompted after noticing a negative reaction to posters encouraging Muslim women to wear hijabs. “I decided to mix Islamophobia with terrorism,” Saadi told The Gazette.

A week before issuing the bomb threat to the Muslim Student Association and various media outlets, Saadi began medicating himself, wrote The Gazette, taking three times the recommended dosage of anti-psychotics and anti-depressants. Saadi said he even contemplated suicide while in the metro.

Saadi will be facing a prison term of at last two years followed by three years of probation. Quebec Court Judge Mélanie Hebert will make her decision on Oct. 5.

