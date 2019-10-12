Concordia Appoints Graham Carr as President and Vice-Chancellor

Carr Enters Five Year Term After Serving as Interim Since July 1

Concordia has appointed Graham Carr as president and vice-chancellor of the university. File photo Emanuele Barbier

At a Dec. 11 Board of Governors meeting, Concordia ratified the appointment of Graham Carr as president and vice-chancellor of the university. This came after an international search for a replacement for former president Alan Shepard.

In a press release, Board chair Normand Hébert stated that Carr was overwhelmingly the Board’s top choice to take over the position due to his extensive knowledge of the higher education landscape.

Carr has held several leadership roles at Concordia since joining the university’s Department of History in 1983 after earning his PhD from the University of Maine. He has served as Provost and Vice-President, Academic Affairs; Vice-President, Research and Graduate Studies; and Dean of Graduate Studies.

Carr took over for Shepard as interim in July and now moves forward into a five-year term as president and vice-chancellor.

At the same meeting, Helen Antoniou was appointed chair of the Board of Governors, succeeding Hébert when his term ends on July 1, 2020.

Antoniou has been a Board member since 2015, and has served as vice-chair since July 2019.

She holds civil and common law degrees from McGill University and a master’s in law from Université Paris II Panthéon-Assas in France. Antoniou also has a master’s in public health from Harvard University and is an executive coach for corporate leadership teams and family business owners.

