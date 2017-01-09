Concordia Administration’s Pay, Broken Down
How Much Do They Make And Where Do They Spend It
Every year, Concordia is mandated to release a statement on the salaries of the members of the Board of Governors, the university’s highest decision-making body.
The document details their base salary, taxable benefits and other allowances and reimbursed expenses. Here’s a look at the 2015-2016 academic year.
Concordia’s policy on the remuneration and evaluation of senior administrators explains that they are entitled a number of extra financial benefits.
These include a $900 per month car allowance and $5,000 per year professional development or scholarly research allowance. For the president, these amounts increase by $300 dollars and $5,000 dollars respectively. These numbers also include taxable benefits.
