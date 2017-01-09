Concordia Administration’s Pay, Broken Down

How Much Do They Make And Where Do They Spend It

Follow @kelseylitwin

Every year, Concordia is mandated to release a statement on the salaries of the members of the Board of Governors, the university’s highest decision-making body.

The document details their base salary, taxable benefits and other allowances and reimbursed expenses. Here’s a look at the 2015-2016 academic year.

Concordia’s policy on the remuneration and evaluation of senior administrators explains that they are entitled a number of extra financial benefits.

These include a $900 per month car allowance and $5,000 per year professional development or scholarly research allowance. For the president, these amounts increase by $300 dollars and $5,000 dollars respectively. These numbers also include taxable benefits.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.