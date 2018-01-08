Concordia 6, McGill 4: Stingers Women’s Hockey Win Despite Injury Scare

Stingers Start The Second Half of their Season on a Good Note

Follow @eric_beaud

The Stingers picked up a win in their first game back from the holiday break. Photo Daren Zomerman

Concordia’s win improves their record to 7-3 on the season. Photo Daren Zomerman

The Stingers Women’s hockey team took on the McGill Martlets at McGill on Saturday afternoon to start the second half of the season and the push for the postseason.

The first period opened with a quick goal by Concordia forward Claudia Dubois only 47 seconds in. That would be followed up by another goal by forward Stephanie Lalancette three minutes later to make it 2-0 for the Stingers. The struggles on defence didn’t end there for the Martlets, as Marie-Joëlle Allard would add Concordia’s third goal at the 11 minute mark in the period.

“We were really proud about the start of the game,” said Stinger’s head coach Julie Chu. “We talked about starting on time and making sure our first period is going to be great in the second half [of the season].”

The second period started with the Stingers on a powerplay to which they capitalized on. Lidia Fillion scored just 40 seconds into the period. Another penalty would follow for the Martlets at the 13 minute mark, and Stingers forward Audrey Belzile would take advantage of the skater advantage and score the fifth goal for Concordia. McGill would, however, take charge late in the period as Martlet forward Lea Dumais managed to score two goals within 40 seconds to bring the score to 5-2 at the end of the period.

The big moment in the second period was a hit into the boards and an injury scare for Stingers captain Allard, who needed help from teammates and staff to get off of the ice. She would be evaluated in the locker room before coming back for the third period.

“She’s tough as nails and she’ll be ready to go,” said Chu.

The Stingers’ 5-2 lead at the beginning of the third period was short lived as Dumais added her third goal of the game for the Martlets. Shortly thereafter, the Stingers added another of their own with a goal by Sophie Gagnon. Penalties plagued the late stages of the game, but Concordia held on.

The win brings Concordia to 7-3 and one step closer to catching the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec leading Montreal Carabins. McGill falls to 3-5-2 and in a deeper hole nearing the postseason.

The next game for the Stingers Women’s hockey team will be at Carleton on Jan. 12. Their next home game will be two days after their trip to Carleton when they’ll host the Ottawa Gee-Gees.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.