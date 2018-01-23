Concordia 4, Carleton 1: Women’s Hockey Team Dominates Carleton

Stingers Bounce Back After Loss to Carabins As Playoffs Approach

Concordia bounces back after tough loss to Carabins on Friday night. Photo Elisa Barbier

Sunday’s win helps them keep pace with the Carabins in the RSEQ standings. Photo Elisa Barbier

The second place Concordia Stingers took on the last place Carleton Ravens in a special “Minor Hockey Day” at the Ed Meagher Arena, Sunday afternoon.

The occasion gave minor league hockey players the chance to skate on the Concordia ice following the game with the Stingers players.

Concordia head coach Julie Chu addressed how important this mentorship is for young athletes. “When we can give our young players someone to look up to and emulate, that’s a huge part of it. It does mean a lot to be part of the community.”

Aided by two goals and a handful of shots by forward Marie-Pascale Bernier, the Stingers dominated and won 4-1, pulling closer to the first place Université de Montréal Carabins in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec standings.

“Carleton is a good, hard-working team, so you don’t always get the same flow and time and space,” said Chu. “We made better adjustments for the second period. The third period is where they made a jump and added some intensity to their game.”

The scoring opened early for Concordia as Bernier got a pass fed from forward Sophie Gagnon to score less than two minutes into the game. The assist for Gagnon was her eighth of the season, tying her with forward Claudia Dubois for the team lead.

“For sure it’s great to be there all game and get the point,” said Bernier. “It gives us lots of confidence and we can keep that up for the last two periods.”

Bernier would stay on a roll and score again early in the third period for her third goal of the season and second of the game. After a Ravens goal, forward Lidia Fillion would score to seal the win for the Stingers. The Ravens would only add another four shots throughout that period to make the shot totals 37-19 in favour of the Stingers.

“We got better as the game went on, so our third period was our best period,” said Chu.

“Our period we scored, but there wasn’t really a flow either way. We played a good half game. Still got to focus on how we play 60 minutes of hockey,” she continued. “When it comes playoff time, we’ve got to be ready for whatever comes our way.”

The Stingers next two games will be away in Ottawa on Jan. 28 and at McGill on Feb. 2. Their next home game will again be against Carleton on Feb. 4.

