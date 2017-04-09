Concordia 3, Brock 1: Stingers Women’s Hockey Put On A Show

Aided by Three Goals on 41 Shots, Stingers Coast to Victory Against Badgers

The Concordia Stingers women’s hockey team simply dominated the Brock Badgers to take their first preseason game 3-1 at Ed Meagher Arena on the Loyola Campus. Archive photo Ion Etxebarria

“For the first game we’re really happy,” explained Stingers head coach Julie Chu. “The intensity of the team was really good and it was a good effort and solid execution for game one”

Alexandria D’Onofrio, Stephanie Lalancette and Lidia Fillion would manage to score while adding to the 41 shots overall taken towards the Badgers net. Brock managed a mere 11 shots all game with Amanda Leradi being the lone Badger to score.

The first period would set the stage for the Stingers domination. D’Onofrio scored the early goal while the team allowed no penalties and spent most of the period in the Badger zone.

The Stingers did not let up in the second period as Lalancette added another goal to take a more comfortable lead. The Badgers struggled to get the puck past the blue line and couldn’t get into enough of a rhythm. They took 3 shots for the entire period.

The third period gave some hope to the struggling Badgers as Leradi opened it up with a quick goal. It seemed as though the Badgers had found new life after the goal but that didn’t seem to discourage coach Chu.

“We weren’t necessarily concerned,” said Chu. “We could see it and the players could too so it was a reminder to get back on track. And we did just that.”

After a four minute show of Badger offensive resurgence, the Stingers regained their composure and fought back.

Once the Stingers had regained their momentum, they took complete control of the game, once more. Lidia Fillion would score her first career goal to add to the Stingers lead and solidify the win three to one.

With the confidence high already for Chu, the focus for the rest of the preseason at home shifts to figuring out what works headed into the regular season.

“You can expect us to shake up lines a bit for these three games. It’s kind of like old school hockey right now and making sure we see who executes in the end,” said Chu.

The Stingers play the York Lions on Saturday night and Queens on Sunday afternoon to conclude their exhibition slate at home.

