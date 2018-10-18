Complaints of Sexual Misconduct See 230 Per Cent Increase at Concordia

After a Winter of Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Office of Rights and Responsibilities Sees Hike in Complaints

After allegations of sexual misconduct from Concordia’s creative writing program rocked the university this winter the school has reported a hike in complaints of sexual assault and sexual harassment. File Photo Elisa Barbier

After allegations of sexual misconduct from Concordia’s creative writing program and philosophy department rocked the university this winter, the school has reported a hike in complaints of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Including complaints of sexual assault and sexual harassment, the hike equals a 230 per cent increase in complaints of a sexual nature compared to the 2016-2017 school-year.

In the 2016-2017 school-year, 23 complaints of sexual harassment were brought to Concordia’s Office of Rights and Responsibilities—the office that enforces the school’s code of rights and responsibilities while dealing with complaints of harassment and sexual violence on campus.

The following school-year, the office received 76 complaints of a sexual nature. 35 complaints received were for “sexual violence and sexual assault,” while 41 were received for sexual harassment. Sexual assault complaints were not listed in the 2016-2017 report because prior to 2017 the category of sexual violence and sexual assault did not exist.

The ORR saw a drastic spike in activity in January, February and March of 2018, when Concordia’s Task Force on Sexual Misconduct was beginning to respond to allegations of sexual misconduct from Concordia’s creative writing program. Part of their strategy involved encouraging students to visit their office to file complaints or provide them with information that could be useful to investigations.

Allegations of sexual violence first emerged out of Concordia’s creative writing program in January of 2018. The CBC later revealed that professors David McGimpsey and Jon Paul Fiorentino were at the center of a third-party investigation, the results of which remain confidential. In April similar allegations of sexual misconduct in the philosophy department also spread through the Concordia community.

As part of the office of rights and responsibilities yearly report, the hike in sexual violence complaints was discussed at yesterday’s board of governors meeting. Interim Director Lisa White explained that for one former student, the decision to report her complaint against a professor came as papers across the city starting writing about the allegations in Concordia’s creative writing program.

“[At first] she believed the professor would be protected by the university,” White said. “However after seeing news and activity surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct on campus she changed her mind and she came to the office, ready to file a formal complaint.”

“An investigation was undertaken by the dean of students office, as is done for complaints against faculty,” White continued. “The teacher was suspended as a result. Once he returned there were subsequent incidents, and as a result he was ultimately terminated.”

White also noted the office has seen a 23 per cent increase in the number of consultations it has provided in comparison to last year.

