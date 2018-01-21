Bishop’s 81, Concordia 67: Stingers Women’s Basketball Drops Home Game to Gaiters

Stingers Lose Third Straight Despite Big Game From Coralie Dumont

The Concordia Stingers women’s basketball team dropped their third consecutive game on Thursday night when they were taken down by the Bishop’s Gaiters at the Concordia gym.

Bishop’s centre Mara Marchizotti led the way for the visiting team with a 36-point game. Point guard Edith Noblecilla also had a big outing, scoring 14 points, pulling down ten rebounds and dishing out six assists.

The Stingers knew what it took for them to win the game, but couldn’t bring it all together when it counted.

“We practiced but it wasn’t enough, we couldn’t stop the girls,” said Concordia forward Coralie Dumont. “We need to get back to work tomorrow because we will be facing them again Saturday. We weren’t disciplined as much as we had to be.”

The Stingers kicked off the game on a good note. They closed out the first quarter with a six point lead, out-rebounding the Gaiters by seven.

The game was close until the end of the third quarter. Concordia guard Caroline Task, Dumont and forward Ashley Moss all chipped in to help keep the Stingers in the game.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t sufficient.

“We must be more disciplined, like coach says,” said Moss, who scored 12 points, collected four rebounds and had two assists in the loss. “It’s our fault because we put ourselves in a situation where we couldn’t get back up, mostly because we couldn’t play the post defense properly.”

The ball pressure left the Stingers with the tough choice of either preventing the ball from getting to the post too easily or to drive it to the other side of the court.

“That’s leaving us to fight and pick a side and these are the things that we need to work on more in preparation for the next games, we weren’t physical enough,” said Moss.

The Stingers faced the Bishop’s Gaiters again on Saturday in Lennoxville where they lost again by an eerily similar 81-68.

Task, Barker and Dumont took the lead once again and did their best to bring home the win. The Stingers were down by 23 points by the end of the third quarter, but managed to mount a small comeback that ended up being too little too late.

Their next game will be Thursday night against the second-place Laval Rouge et Or at the Concordia gym.

