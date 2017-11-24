ASFA Elects New President
All Executive Seats Filled in By-Election
The Arts and Science Federation of Associations has elected their new president, Jonathan Roy.
By the time polling ended on Wednesday, 491 students took the opportunity to voice their opinion in this election. It is the first time an ASFA election reached quorum since March 2016. Quorum for the election was 373 votes.
Presidential candidate Jad-Faraj Abi Semaan was disqualified on the last day of polling, “after careful consideration following multiple credible complaints of electoral violations,” according to Chief Electoral Officer, Ekaterina Roubanova. Semaan said he plans on contesting his disqualification.
Abi Semaan said that he is in the process of contesting the disqualification in an interview with The Link.
Full results are listed below:
Executive
President
Jonathan Roy: 267 (elected)
Jad-Faraj Abi Semaan (Disqualified): 175
Abstentions: 44
Vice President of Internal and Administration
Rachael Hutchinson (elected)
Yes: 364
No: 30
Abstentions: 95
Vice President of Finance
Francesco Valente (elected)
Yes: 362
No: 24
Abstentions: 99
Vice President of Communications and Promotions
Nicholas Gertler (elected)
Yes: 360
No: 28
Abstentions: 98
Vice President of Social Affairs
Christopher Czich (elected)
Yes: 370
No: 27
Abstentions: 92
Vice President of Academic and Loyola Affairs
Gregory Bedell (elected)
Yes: 349
No: 43
Abstentions: 119
Vice President of External Affairs and Sustainability
Bianca Bruzzese (elected)
Yes: 354
No: 31
Abstentions: 97
Independant Councillors
Alisa Knezevic: 195 (elected)
Andrea Gauthier: 220 (elected)
Fatima Janna El Gahami: 223 (elected)
Gaëlle Kouyoumdjian: 222 (elected)
Patrick Quinn: 216 (elected)
Abstentions: 118
With files from Franca Mignacca.
By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.