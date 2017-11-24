ASFA Elects New President

All Executive Seats Filled in By-Election

Follow @vinnymorellz

By the time polling ended on Wednesday, 491 students took the opportunity to voice their opinion in this election. It is the first time an ASFA election reached quorum since March 2016. Quorum for the election was 373 votes. Photo Brian Lapuz

The Arts and Science Federation of Associations has elected their new president, Jonathan Roy.

By the time polling ended on Wednesday, 491 students took the opportunity to voice their opinion in this election. It is the first time an ASFA election reached quorum since March 2016. Quorum for the election was 373 votes.

Presidential candidate Jad-Faraj Abi Semaan was disqualified on the last day of polling, “after careful consideration following multiple credible complaints of electoral violations,” according to Chief Electoral Officer, Ekaterina Roubanova. Semaan said he plans on contesting his disqualification.

Abi Semaan said that he is in the process of contesting the disqualification in an interview with The Link.

Full results are listed below:

Executive

President

Jonathan Roy: 267 (elected)

Jad-Faraj Abi Semaan (Disqualified): 175

Abstentions: 44

Vice President of Internal and Administration

Rachael Hutchinson (elected)

Yes: 364

No: 30

Abstentions: 95

Vice President of Finance

Francesco Valente (elected)

Yes: 362

No: 24

Abstentions: 99

Vice President of Communications and Promotions

Nicholas Gertler (elected)

Yes: 360

No: 28

Abstentions: 98

Vice President of Social Affairs

Christopher Czich (elected)

Yes: 370

No: 27

Abstentions: 92

Vice President of Academic and Loyola Affairs

Gregory Bedell (elected)

Yes: 349

No: 43

Abstentions: 119

Vice President of External Affairs and Sustainability

Bianca Bruzzese (elected)

Yes: 354

No: 31

Abstentions: 97

Independant Councillors

Alisa Knezevic: 195 (elected)

Andrea Gauthier: 220 (elected)

Fatima Janna El Gahami: 223 (elected)

Gaëlle Kouyoumdjian: 222 (elected)

Patrick Quinn: 216 (elected)

Abstentions: 118

With files from Franca Mignacca.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.